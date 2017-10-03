Rosaline Meurer Bags Special Award for ambassadorial support for mother and child

Nollywood actress and Philanthropist Rosaline Meurer has bagged special recognition award for ambassadorial support for mother and Child at the La Mode Green October Event held yesterday at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. The glamorous fashion show and exhibition was designed to mark independence day and also raise fund for Cerebral Palsy.

It was a colourful award ceremony and gala night which attracted several high profile personalities and brands ‎as Meurer was honoured for her benevolence and charity works towards mother and Children.

It would be recalled that she visited a maternity hospital in Delta State where she paid off hospital bills of pregnant and newly delivered mothers, as well as donating for a child in Lagos hospital that had eye cancer. Her philanthropic works cuts across Nigeria and even Ghana with a recent support carried out in Delta State to commission Udu water project.

The talented Actress who was nominated for CityPeople Movie Award 2017 has also joined the league of movie producers with the released of her new movie " The Therapist's Therapy" ‎featuring A'list actors.