College in Ghana Shortlisted for 2017 World Youth Summit Awards

Newly launched Ghanaian education website and application platform, College in Ghana ( www.collegeinghana.com ), which provides an online platform that shares vital admission information on higher education in Ghana, has been shortlisted among top 150 innovations developed by young innovators under the age of 30 by the World Youth Summit Awards.

The shortlisted projects which are from 90 countries, will be announced and winners will be invited to and awarded at the WSA Global Congress 2018 – taking place in Vienna, Austria from March 20-22 2018.

The shortlisting which focuses on digital solutions to any of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, selected College in Ghana based on its mission on Quality Education, stated in the SDGs, which is to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”

Sharing insights about the impact of the project, Prince Akpah, co-founder and team lead, mentioned the platform has helped in assisting students and parents to make informed decisions, and provides an easy and hassle-free information hub for young people who want to pursue their tertiary education in Ghana.

Commenting on the success of the project, Emmanuel Addo-Bekoe, co-founder & technical lead, shared how the platform recently launched its Android application which provides a great interface for easy access to information on tertiary education in Ghana which is also available on www.collegeinghana.com

WSA Young Innovators is a special recognition for young social entrepreneurs under 30 years of age, using ICTs to take action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Together with the WSA winners of each year, they are honored as outstanding digital innovation with social impact.

www.collegeinghana.com is financed and run by Avance Media, Africa’s Leading PR and Media Relations Firm and Kobby Webs Technology.