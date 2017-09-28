Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Nigerian Lady, Miss Mary Timms Emerges Face of NGEA in USA

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigeria Born Model, Mary Timms, who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State has emerged winner of Face of NGEA 2017 beauty pageant held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The new Face of NGEA, Mary Timms have been modelling professionally and having featured on several runways, billboards and Unick Models Magazine Front Cover, would cart home with 2013 Ford escape in prizes.

Queen Mary Timms wants to use her crown to help the poor, less privilege, empowering the youths through several initiatives she will be embarking on while she have currently visited some foster homes and Child care in the USA and currently planning on visiting Nigeria for a Youth empowerment program.


