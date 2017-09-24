Rita Dominic, Omoni, Ufuoma, Kate Henshaw, Blessing Egbe Dazzle on Red Carpet for The Women

Nollywood actress and Filmmaker Blessing Egbe, premiered her highly anticipated new movie ‘The Women’ at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos, on Friday. The event was quite colorful as several celebrities and movie lovers graced the red carpet.

The glamorous event was attended by star actors such as Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Kate Henshaw, Femi Branch, Kene Mkparu, Samuel Olatunji (Bigsam), Moses Babatope, Gregory Ojefua, Kalu Ikeagwu, Anthony Monjaro, Lillian Afegbai, Rita Dominic and host of others.

The movie ‘The Women’ follows the events that occur when a group of women and their partners decided to go on a weekend getaway. At this getaway event, the set of malicious women are met with challenging trials that each must confront or succumb to. A tale of love, friendship, lies, and betrayals, take us all on an interesting journey filled with so much drama, humor, and lessons. The movie touch on may emotions that the screening hall became emotionally charged with divided opinions with some people standing for women and many other for men.

Written, produced and Directed by Blessing Egbe, ‘The Women’ features some of Nollywood’s top stars including Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, Anthony Monjaro, Gregory Ojefua and Lilian Afegbai. The movie also introduces upcoming actors like Unity Nathan and Roxy Antak.

Blessing who is the producer and director of critically acclaimed soap, Lekki Wives said it is her best movie yet. The movie will be showing in cinemas across Nigeria from Friday, September 29, 2017.

Blessing Egbe has become a household name over the last couple of years with productions like “Two Brides and a Baby”, “One Room”, “This Thing called Marriage” and more to her credit. “The Women” will be showing in Cinemas nationwide come 29th September 2017.

Watch the Trailer:

