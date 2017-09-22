Omoni Oboli, Rita Dominic and more attend the Premiere of Blessing Egbe’s “The Women”

Nollywood actress and Filmmaker Blessing Egbe, premiered her highly anticipated new movie ‘The Women’ at the IMAX Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos, on the 20th of September, 2017. The event was quite colorful as several celebrities and movie lovers graced the red carpet.

The glamorous event was attended by star actors such as Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Kate Henshaw, femi Branch, Gregory Ojefua, Kalu Ikeagwu, Anthony Monjaro, Lillian Afegbai, Rita Dominic and host of others.

The movie ‘The Women’ follows the events that occur when a group of women and their partners decided to go on a weekend getaway. At this getaway event, the set of malicious women are met with challenging trials that each must confront or succumb to. A tale of love, friendship, lies and betrayals, ‘The Women’ takes us all on an interesting journey filled with so much drama, humor and lessons.

Written, produced and Directed by Blessing Egbe, ‘The Women’ features some of Nollywood’s top stars including Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Kalu Ikeagwu, Femi Branch, Anthony Monjaro, Gregory Ojefua and Lilian Afegbai. The movie also introduces upcoming actors like Unity Nathan and Roxy Antak.

On the challenges she faced while shooting this movie, Blessing Egbe shared that making the movie was challenging however, the outcome had eased her of any pressures she had faced.

“Making this movie was challenging but seeing the end result now, it has compensated for whatever challenges we had making it. We hope that this movie will be talked about in a positive light for a very long time” she said.

She further stated that, “The Women is not just another movie. It is full of drama, suspense and intense thrill that keep you glued to your sit till the movie is over. If I can say so myself, this movie is bae.”

Blessing Egbe has become a household name over the last couple of years with productions like “Two Brides and a Baby”, “One Room”, “This Thing called Marriage” and more to her credit. “The Women” will be showing in Cinemas nationwide come 29thSeptember 2017.