Producer, ID Cabasa in Tears as he Buries Mother

Popular Nigerian beat maker, Olumide Ogunade better known as ID Cabasa, is currently in a sad mood as he is set to bid his loving mother farewell to mother earth.

The prolific beat producer lost his mother some months back after a brief illness and has since been fighting the pains of losing his ever caring mom, Bridget Aina Ogunade, who has been is support.

Today is the burial day as he and his other family members are already heading for the final resting place in their home town.

According to ID Cabasa, “She was so optimistic to WALK back home with her leg by herself!!! But. I am escorting a hearse bearing her body! In all I give God praise cos she's heading to a better home.”