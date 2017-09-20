Kanu Reinstates His Committed to Grassroots Football Development

The President of Papilo Football Club/Academy has promised to pay more attention to grassroots football development saying that is where the future of football in Nigeria lies.

Speaking to News Men Today , kanu said he was overwhelmed by the show of confidence in him by all the relevant stakeholders.

Kanu Nwankwo said he was convinced his efforts and those of his colleagues are duly recognised.

“I want to thank God almighty and all the stakeholders who have reposed so much confidence in me.

“My effort in Grass Root Football Development will bring better things to Nigeria football. I will remain committed to grassroots football because that is where the future of the game lies.

“In this regard, we shall work harder to provide Youth Players to our U-13 U-15 U-17 U-20 and the U-23 National Team,” he stated.

Kanu also espoused confidence in the ability of his Team members to help in uplifting football in the Nigeria .

Kanu who just concluded the Kanu Basketball Clinic and the Kanu Super 6 Football Competition that Saw Over 1500 Sports Lover in attendance and also over 100 Footballer and Over 70 basketball Players In Participation.

“I have unflinching confidence in my colleagues. They are credible people with vast knowledge of football. Together, we shall take Nigeria football to greater heights,” he assured.