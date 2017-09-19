My Bald Head is Fake, It has been like this for 19years now…Papa Ajasco reveals

Popular comic actor, Abiodun Ayoyinka better known as Papa Ajasco, who has been one of the ever green faces in the Popular Wale Adenuga productions ‘Papa Ajasco and Company’ has spoken about his bald head.

The comic actor recently speaking with Goldmyne TV, Disclosed that his bald head is not original but fake because he shaves the hair anytime he is going for productions.

He disclosed that he has been doing that for about 19years now and he likes it that way because he looks handsome rocking the style.

According to him, “The bald head in not original, its fake so anytime I’m going for my recordings, I cut it off and it has been like that for the past 19years now, It will never grow because I am handsome with it is can’t you see.”