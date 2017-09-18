If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood At Large | 18 September 2017

I’m not Trying to Copy Chiwetalu Agu…Actor, Elvis Chibuikem Declares

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actor, Elvis Chibuikem, is gradually becoming one actor that strongly stepping into the shoes of the likes of late Sam Loco Efe, Chiwetalu Agu, Olu Jacobs and the llikes.

This is seen at the way he delivers his village roles in movies and this has made several producers to sort after his talent in the movies.

Argument have gradually cropped up recently claiming the actor is trying to act and talk like actor, Chiwetalu Agu but he has debunk such claims.

Elvis told Nollywoodgists.com that he is not the type that likes to copy others because it’s not his nature to as he is just being himself.

On whether he is trying to copy the way Chiwetalu Agu talks, the actor stated, “I don’t copy but that’s just me.”


