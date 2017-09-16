If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Hardtalk | 16 September 2017 10:21 CET

I Can Never Forgive My Wife if she Cheats on me…Actor, Femi Adebayo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo, might be that jovial and caring hubby but one thing he will never spare is a cheating partner.

For the actor, that is a strong turn off and so getting involved with any lady, there have to be strong mutual respect for the union to blossom.

He is married though and enjoying his home but he still had to make his mind known during and question and answer session with some of his fans.

When asked by a fan if he will forgive his wife when he finds out that she has been cheating on him, he replied, “No, infidelity is a big No in my dictionary.”


Nollywood Hardtalk

"They say that God is everywhere, and yet we always think of Him as somewhat of a recluse.
By: A.C. Acquah

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists