I Can Never Forgive My Wife if she Cheats on me…Actor, Femi Adebayo

Popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo, might be that jovial and caring hubby but one thing he will never spare is a cheating partner.

For the actor, that is a strong turn off and so getting involved with any lady, there have to be strong mutual respect for the union to blossom.

He is married though and enjoying his home but he still had to make his mind known during and question and answer session with some of his fans.

When asked by a fan if he will forgive his wife when he finds out that she has been cheating on him, he replied, “No, infidelity is a big No in my dictionary.”