Actress Rosaline Meurer Joins League Of Movie Producers

Talented nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer has finally joined the league of movie producers with the release of her first movie titled 'The Therapist'. This she disclosed on her instagram page few minutes ago featuring A\'list actors like Fedrick Leonard, Lilian Esoro, Ninolomo Omobolande and a host of others.

Meurer who is recently nominated as Most Promising Nollywood Actress Of The Year by City People Movie Award 2017 posted on her IG page saying

‎

\'‎It\'s indeed a dream come true to join the league of movie producers. The journey to this feat is not smooth but with determination and consistency I was about to conquer with the release of my very first movie from the stable of Rosaline Meurer Production LTD. Yes! \'The Therapist\'s Therapy\' is a must watch movie that will hold you spellbound to the last action...I give all thanks to God, to my team and partners for the collective effort\'

‎

The blockbuster thriller with suspense filled scenes had a twist of love and blackmail. It is an action packed high budget movie buttresses on the fate of a beautiful therapist.