Divorce is Allowed If a Lady has no Womb, Man is Impotent but Hides it to get Married…Apostle Suleman

The General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Suleman, is at it again with his frank preaching as he talks about divorce.

This time around, the controversial man of God who likes preaching about what people shy away from stated that any man who is impotent or woman who has no womb and gets marriage without telling the truth before the marriage is a liar.

He stressed that at such instance, divorce is allowed as it is not a sin in the sight of God because the marriage was built on lies and God does not support deception.

According to the man of God, “People pretend and live in bondage but I will say the truth the way it is, you entered a marriage with someone who has told you a destiny lie. A lady has no womb and hid it from you, a man is impotent and never told and you entered a marriage with each other, please get out. Because before the sight of God that is not marriage that is deception, it is not divorce. What I am saying here is that he or she did not tell you before marriage but if he or she did and you decide to pray about it then it’s not an issue but when he or she lies about it then it is deception, get out of that marriage.”