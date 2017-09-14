After 19years of Service, Actor, Pete Edochie gets his Gratuity Anambra State Govt.

First batch of retirees of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) have received their long outstanding gratuities from the office of the Anambra state Accountant General.

Among the recipients is Mr Boniface Offokaja, former Director General of the organisation who retired in 1984.

Another retiree and recipient, Nollywood legend, Chief Pete Edochie, MON who retired from ABS as Director of Programmes in 1998 was full of praise for Governor Willie Obiano for fulfilling his promise to clear outstanding pension and gratuities of the organisation.

According to him, "Many of us have lost hope that we will ever receive our gratuities. Despite our meritorious service to Anambra state, successive governments chose to neglect us. What Governor Willie Obiano has done today is remarkable. We are praying for him because he is a compassionate governor ".

Responding, the Managing Director and CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Nze Uche Nworah said that Governor Obiano has lifted a huge burden off the shoulders of the organisation. "We are delighted that today, some of our retirees including those who retired since 1984 have today received their outstanding gratuities. We thank Governor Obiano for making this possible".