ARABA SEY SET TO ROLL OUT “SEY YOUR MIND” INITIATIVE TO CREATE AWARENESS ABOUT MODELING

Ghanaian model, Araba Sey is about to launch the “Sey Your Mind” initiative to allow for exchange of thoughts between models and the general public to create awareness about the modeling industry.

Araba has been speaking her mind through weekly articles on things that need to be done right for models to have stress-free environment to work.

One of such articles where she expressed her feelings on how agencies should stop seeing models as sex tools, sparked major debate on few media platforms across the country.

Her “Sey Your Mind” will ask stakeholders including - models, modelling agencies, photographers, bloggers/media etc. questions to gather their perceptions and concerns about the modeling industry in Ghana and outside.

Championing this course will afford young models in the country the chance to know what others think about the industry and whether it has a future or not. It will also provide room to bring on board problems that are confronting the industry and how to strategically place short and long term solutions in place to reduce the stress models are confronted with when chasing after their dreams.

This will enable models make good living from the profession and give upcoming ones the chance to have more knowledge about the industry before making the final decision to join.