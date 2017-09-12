What Have you done for your Community…Toke Makinwa Blast fan

Controversial on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, is not ready to take any form on insult from her fans as she recently bashed one who attempted to insult her.

Toke had shared a picture f singer, Rihanna, praising her achievement so far at age 29, and hoping she could attain the height the singer has gotten to but she was not spared by a fan who came lashing her.

Sharing her thoughts about the singer, she wrote, “tokemakinwa: It's not Wednesday yet but can we take a moment to talk about this inspiration @badgalriri I look at her career and I'm amazed at all she's achieved at 29! A girl from the island dominating the world and she's not stopping anytime soon. From back to back hits, she's proved that she's not not only a superstar she's a philanthropist, the work she does with schools, an entrepreneur (I hear the make up reviews are amazing), we all went crazy about the slides and sneakers and now there is socks too. Kaiiiii super inspired!!!!!!! Just sitting here thinking of doing more with my life.”

The fan by name halfamaka, who felt she could offer her a candid advice wrote, “Of course she's winning because she doesn't spend her precious time to make YouTube videos talking about men that make whatsapp calls or women that wear hair nets .. Maybe you should learn from her so that you can "win" more.”

But Toke could not hide her displeasure as she replied immediately, “@halfamaka so what have you done with your own your life? At least I make videos which you know about, who are you again? What do you do for your community? Cos if you can criticize this much your name had better be in Forbes or at least your local newspaper #Nottoday ”