Singer, Patoranking Gifts Self Brand New G-Wagon

Dancehall singer, Patoranking, has seriously been making exploits in the music industry and he has not slowed down as he has also taken his craft outside the shores of the country.

With various collaborations to his credit, one will agree that he truly deserve to give himself a nice treat like he just did as he recently got himself a G-Wagon.

He is still keeping the latest toy to himself but his friend, comedian, Ushbebe, already shared the news as they test run the car around town.

With various endorsement deals to his credit and also being a judge at Airtel Voice Nigeria, he truly deserves the best.