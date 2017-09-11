Police foils Kidnap Attempt on Comedian, Okey Bakassi’s Nephew

Comic Nollywood actor, Okey Onyegbule better known as Okey Bakassi, can now breath fresh air after several months of getting various threats from an unknown lady.

The comedian had reported the case to the Nigerian Police who have began underground work to unravel the mystery lady and as as God will have it, the lady was traced to Abuja where she was arrested.

Okey Bakassi further disclosed that the lady, whom he has never met before along with her accomplices were already making plans to kidnap his sister’s son.

While thanking the Nigerian Police for their quick response, he wrote, ‘I'm happy to say that the Nigerian Police can deliver when they are determined to. One Miss Favour, who has made it her job to trouble my entire family including my aged mother, by sending us death threats via texts and on Social media, was finally traced to the outskirts of Abuja and arrested.....justice can now be served. She and some people suspected to be working with her had planned to abduct my younger sister's son. I've never met her before....Just went to see her at the Police station now. She claims it's the devil's work and wants forgiveness.”