Foreign | 11 July 2017 13:26 CET

Actress, Yvonne Nelson Already growing Massive Backside

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has really paying more attention to her body that she is now eating the right food and having the necessary exercise for the body to get its desired shape.

Part of her body which I already reaping the dividend of the exercise is her backside as it is already coming out fast.

In an era where many would have chosen to go for a surgery to increase theirs, the actress has been spending more of her time having good exercise which is really paying off.

Like she rightly said herself, “Weight is sometimes very necessary”


