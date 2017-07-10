Being Pregnant Early was the first thing I Did Right…Maheeda

Nigerian singer cum nudist, Maheeda, is gradually sharing things about her personal life and one of such is the fact that she gave birth at early age to her daughter, Divine.

Maheeda, explained that at first being pregnant to her was the biggest mistake she ever made but looking back at it all, it was actually the right thing to do.

She is growing with her child and they are doing fine and she has used her perceived mistakes to advise others to allow room for mistakes so they can be able to take responsibilities.

“The first thing I ever did right in my life (getting pregnant at early age) felt like a big mistake in the beginning make your mistakes is ok, just take the responsibility, you will be fine,” she said.