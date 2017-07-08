Actor, Femi George Welcomes Baby Girl

Of recent, it has been good news for lots of Nigerian entertainers as there have been some records of child delivery in the past few months.

The latest to welcome a bundle of joy is gentle Nollywood actor cum producer, Femi George, as he and his wife have just welcomed a baby girl.

Femi is so happy for the good things God has done to his family and also keeping his mother alive to hold her grandchild as mother and daughter are doing fine.