Actor, Don Brymo Gets Awarded by Actors Guild of Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Don Brymo’s works have not gone unnoticed as his efforts in putting smiles on the faces of many families have just been rewarded.

The actor recently walked home with an award of Excellence given to him by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (Delta State Chapter).

Sharing the good news to his fans, he wrote, “God still remains the King of Excellence..., all glory be to His Majesty, His Excellency and His Royal Highness of the entire universe...., Thanks to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (Delta State Chapter) for the recognition and to all of your out there who keep supporting me.”

Don’s movies are uncountable as he could also fits into those that can be termed a legends in the industry with his belief that the industry can grow through its local content without having to depend on foreign products.