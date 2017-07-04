If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 4 July 2017

Actress, Simeon Ajanigo Unveils own Academic Citadel in Kogi state as Registration Begins

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Not many were in the know about plans by gentle Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, to unveil her school soon as she silently kept everything secret to herself.

The actress, who is currently on the nine months journey is one who loves academics and always ready to contribute to national development aside through acting alone.

Ajanigo has just unveiled her school in Kogi state, ‘Ajanigo Royal Bliss Academy,’ as registration into crèche, play group, pre-nursery, nursery, is set to commence very soon.

Not many saw this coming but as a dreamer and achiever she and her family have decided to set things in motion which has brought a new chapter to the state.


