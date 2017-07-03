If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

3 July 2017

Movie Producer, Vincent Tobi Weds Long Time Partner (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

One of Nigeria cum Ghana silent entertainment personality and movie producer, C.E.O OF V-NATION PICTURES, Vincent Tobi, has bid farewell to Bachelorhood.

The movie producer recently wedded his long time partner and a wedding that brought important dignitaries together both within and outside the country.

Vincent is already blessed with two kids with his wife and doing well as he hopes to increase his dynasty which will later take over his empire.

One of those who were present at the wedding was Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu and many others.


