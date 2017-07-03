Lil Win Celebrates Mother at 70, Suprises her with a FullyFurnished House

The real feeling of motherhood and happiness of the mother of actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lil Win, Madam Akua Afriyie (Adwoa Afr3) was felt today, July 1, 2017 as the mother of five was celebrated.

The ever favourite Ghanaian entertainment personality today celebrated his mother who according to him is his pride as she turned 70 today.

Lil Win as part of climaxing the mother's birthday celebration surprised her as he handed over a full furnished house to her at Buoho, off Offinso Techiman main road in the Ashanti Region.

SeancityGh's reliable source indicates that the said house costs 5.5 billion old Ghana cedis. Present at the first face of the birthday celebration were the entire Boss Nation Music crew, family members, friends and loved ones.