After Getting a car Gift, Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Gets Another Expensive Gift

An artist who is so impressed with the works of Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has just presented him with an expensive gift worth some thousands of Naira.

The artist presented Adeniyi with a framed hand drawing of him even looking cuter than himself in real life.

He stated that rather than people seating back to think of what others can do for them, they should also consider what they can do to make others happy.

Appreciating the young man, Adeniyi wrote, “At some point in life you need to stop thinking of what others can do for you and move towards doing things for people ... take charge of your own destiny by using God's given potential(s) here is a young man, creative and hardworking using his talent and time judiciously he made the frame and presented it to me. I really appreciate this gift even if the guy in the frame fine and fresh pass me.”