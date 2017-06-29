5Star Boss, E-Money Show’s off his ‘Golden’ Apartment

Five Star record label boss, E-Money, has set social media on fire after he shared pictures of his golden room just as a sign of motivation to his fans.

E-money has always maintained that trend of using the best furniture in his home that will last for so many years and they are very eye-catching.

Like his brother, Kcee did say that showing off has always been their weakness that they have kept proving as his apartment is a heaven on earth.

Read the comments from his fans appreciating God on his behalf;

Ahamezii: Hmm @sammyglobaz who e help..abeggy...Vanity upon Vanity equals Vanity...get that..go make ur money ..peace..

uwalaka.oluchi: I always like the way you bless and uplift your followers..God bless you emoney

davidold: Senior man I heart you so much #keepgrowing#

saintfrancis26: Amen overall Boss! Failure is not our portion

eddyuko2014: More blessings fall on u

itzdaymix: U are d best boss

j_boogie_boogie: Yes boss Na so d thing go

vandavals: Ego amaka dedem... ututu oma boss money himself

thegreatsavi: Oga boss.... A little help pls @emony1

tracozofficial: Amen i belive

iam.tmost: More blessings

samsotie: When you are rich you are rich abeg

