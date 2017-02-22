Ghanaian Actress, Martha Ankomah Knows Nothing About Movies… Jackson K Bentum

The recent public statement by beautiful actress, Martha Ankomah about her take on Kumawood movies seems not to go down well with a lot of the movie players in the Kumawood movie industry most especially, award-winning movie director, Jackson K Bentum.

Bentum, who is not happy with the statement by Martha in an interview with Seancitygh has stated categorically that the actress has little or no knowledge in film making and that she should shut up.

According to him, "She doesn't know anything about film making. She's just an actress so she should talk about her roles. Ask her what is the meaning of Horror Movies? I can mention 1000s of American, Indian and Chinese witchcraft movies. Those are part of film making.

“Which movies are they also shooting? Room to room and only love movies? People are tired of watching those movies", he added.

Martha Ankomah has been reported in the news to have stated that she does not like the style and line on which Kumawood movies are running of late even though she said that she likes some of their story lines.