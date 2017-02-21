Handsome Actor, Somadina Adinma Dating Regina Daniels? (photos)

Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinma, is not a new face in the industry as his career has grown right from tender age of about 5 till date and that has seen him evolve in the industry.

His cuteness and dexterity has continued to earn him various roles that he never allowed that to affect his education as he was able to juggle between the two.

He is now a graduate and now more time for acting but many have wondered whom the lucky lady in his life is because the dude is too cute to be ignored but no one could point a direct finger until recently.

Sniffers are beginning to suspect that something could possibly be brewing between Somadina and actress Regina Daniels as their closeness is now questionable.

The two look cute together no doubt and have been working on same movie set but there seems to be this tingling affection between them. Well, let’s keep our finger crossed to watch things unfold.