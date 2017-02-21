Actress, Esther Audu Expecting her Baby Soon

Nollywood actress, Esther Audu, is preparing to have her own child as soon as she and hubby are ready for the journey already; they have started setting the pace.

Esther and her hubby recently paid comedian, Seyi Law’s family a visit and as typical Nigerian, they never went there empty handed as they got lots of gifts for their little princess, Tiwaloluwa.

The delight of the actress was seeing how calm the baby is in her arms while she smiled with prayers in her heart for hers to come soon when she and hubby are ready.

But she looks good with baby though and blessed with those good looks and charming smiles, she will make a good mother.