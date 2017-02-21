If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 21 February 2017 11:37 CET

Actress, Esther Audu Expecting her Baby Soon

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Esther Audu, is preparing to have her own child as soon as she and hubby are ready for the journey already; they have started setting the pace.

Esther and her hubby recently paid comedian, Seyi Law’s family a visit and as typical Nigerian, they never went there empty handed as they got lots of gifts for their little princess, Tiwaloluwa.

The delight of the actress was seeing how calm the baby is in her arms while she smiled with prayers in her heart for hers to come soon when she and hubby are ready.

But she looks good with baby though and blessed with those good looks and charming smiles, she will make a good mother.


