TVC OAP, Morayo Afolabi-Brown Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Popular TV host at Television Continental, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, is so happy that she and her hubby has been able to pull through the challenges of marriage for some years now.

Morayo as she is better called, shared her joy today February 19th as their love moves to another stage with better understanding and God’s continual love.

The TV host believes that there is no better way of celebrating the day than giving thanks to almighty God for his guidance as he alone has protected her home.

Apart from just coming on air to educate and discuss topical issues either about the country, couples and families at large, she has been able to also learn a lot from these discussions which she has added to build herself.