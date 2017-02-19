If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Radio & Television | 19 February 2017 14:46 CET

TVC OAP, Morayo Afolabi-Brown Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular TV host at Television Continental, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, is so happy that she and her hubby has been able to pull through the challenges of marriage for some years now.

Morayo as she is better called, shared her joy today February 19th as their love moves to another stage with better understanding and God’s continual love.

The TV host believes that there is no better way of celebrating the day than giving thanks to almighty God for his guidance as he alone has protected her home.

Apart from just coming on air to educate and discuss topical issues either about the country, couples and families at large, she has been able to also learn a lot from these discussions which she has added to build herself.


Absolute power corrupt absolutely
By: Olubex11

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists