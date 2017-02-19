How Actress, Tonto Dikeh Created Scene at Wedding Event over Outfit

Embattled Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been trying every means at ensuring that she makes herself happy after her failed marriage to Olakunle Churchill, but what else can she do.

The actress has been rumoured to have left her matrimonial home to an apartment she got and has since been having a nice time with her son.

After recently celebrating her son’s birthday, the actress stepped out for the first time since her marriage issue for a friend’s wedding as she ended up stealing the show.

Her outfit, mode of walking and charming smiles got everyone talking but she was able to keep her cool while she walked with her friend to the hall.