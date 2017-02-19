Where is the Recession? Actor, Zubby Michael Lavish Millions of Naira Gift

You will agree that one of the most hard working Nollywood actors in the industry is Zubby Michael, as he has been able to develop himself into giving life to any role he is given.

The actor is almost seen in all movies and one thing about him is that he does not select scripts but sure knows which movie to accept which has good moral lessons.

Well, they say hard work pays and yes he is reaping the dividend of his works in past years as he has just gifted himself a brand new Mercedes Benz Jeep.

Zubby has been able to maintain a scandal free life style and that is because he does not put up things about his life on social media but more of his works and fun time.

Already building an empire for himself, fans hopes that his next plan will be to walk down the alter with his pretty damsel.