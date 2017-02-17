Singer, 9Ice Signs Management Deal with The Temple Company

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s now official as singer, 9Ice, has finally signed a new management company who will help in projecting his image worldwide.

The deal was sealed recently in Lagos after several discussions were made and he decided to put pen to paper as he shook hands with The Temple Company, who are also managing lots of other artistes.

The company has been growing in recent months as they continue to sign and manage lots of Nigerian entertainers of which singer, Iyanya, is part of.


