Music News | 15 February 2017 17:43 CET

Singer, Davido Bonds with Daughter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Davido, is enjoying a good fatherly role with his daughter, Imade, as he took out time to bond with his daughter.

Davido has been very busy with his musical career and thanks to his babymama, Sophia Momodu, who has played her role well as a good mother by taking good care of Imade while the father hustle.

It is rare to see such joy in the faces of kids like this and for Davido, her happiness is all that matters to him and thinks are moving fine.


