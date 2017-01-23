If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Giving Birth Gave me The Extra Push to Work Hard…Simi Esiri

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The joy of every lady is to become a mother some day and watch their children grow to adult and wife of Mavin records singer, Dr. SID, Simi Esiri, is just one of many happy mother’s watch her baby.

Simi, while watching her little girl play around as she grows, poured encomium on her describing how much joy she has brought to her and the family since coming to their lives.

Sharinh her thoughts, she wrote, “My 'Ney Ney'! My daughter, My Rib, Sidney Efemena Oluwasomi Esiri... Reflecting and I can't help but be grateful for having you in my life. The extra push, the zeal, the fight, the not-giving-up-attitude, I have all this because of you. It's amazing how someone so small can have such a big impact. After every long day and sometimes long night, I look at you and I'm renewed, re-energised to do it all over again... Mama just wants to make you proud! Love you my little munchkin, you've literally changed my life! #MothersLove #Godsgift.”


