AGN LAGOS CHAPTER, ASSOCIATION OF MOVIE PRODUCERS PARTNER TO CURB ACTIVITIES OF QUACK PRODUCERS

In what seem to be a bold move to curb lagos state of the menace of quack production firms who are taking advantage of up and coming actors, Actors Guild of Nigeria and the Association of Movie producers have decided to sanitise the state. In the partnership agreement, Actors Guild of Nigeria – Lagos will no longer work with producers or production firms who are not registered with the Association of Movie Producers. On the other hand, the Association of movie producers will now only work with Actors who are registered with AGN Lagos. This was agreed in a meeting between the Chairman Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter Don Pedro Aganbi and the President of the Association of Movie Producers Raph Nwadike. Speaking at the meeting, the AGN Lagos Chairman, Don Pedro Aganbi said “This is a right step in the right direction for us to curb the menace of these producers who are on the prowl in the state. Their target is usually the up and coming actors but with this partnership, we should be able to make some progress” Aganbi said. On his part the president of the Association of Movie Producers Raph Nwadike said “This is a good development, we are ready to make this work. Our producers will henceforth work with Actors who are registered with Actors Guild of Nigeria in Lagos. We also have a situation where some of these up and coming Actors show desperation by offering to pay producers huge amount of money just to appear in their movies which these unscrupulous producers take advantage of. So we need to create a lot of awareness and educate our members and the industry” the AMP president said.

In show its intent, Actors Guild of Nigeria has re-branded the state task force which is now to be known as AGN POLICE. Their role is to ensure that Auditions and production in the state are properly monitored to ensure that it means to the rules and standard of both AGN Lagos and Association of Movie Producers.

Present at the meeting were Jude Orhorha, Secretary, AGN Lagos, Julius Omijie, Director Guild Services and foster Ojehonmon, secretary of the Association of Movie Producer