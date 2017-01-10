Popular Site Nigerianvoice.com Wins International Media Award

Popular website, www.thenigerianvoice.com , has just won the 2016 ‘Corporate media award’ by a U.S.A based International organization, HOPe Africa

The award was given base on the cumulative exemplary timely lead and displaying investigative journalism at all times.

Publisher of The Nigerian Voice, Mr. Henry D Oduenyi, thanked the organization for the recognition, more especially, knowing that they were chosen among others, "It is with humility and thankful heart that we welcome the "2016 Corporate Media Award".

It will be recalled that the Publisher of The Nigerian Voice, Mr. Henry D Oduenyi was a recipient of a previous award from the organization.

HOPe Africa is a nongovernmental organization with its Secretariat located in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, and United Kingdom.