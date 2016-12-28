If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 28 December 2016 17:22 CET

Actress, Onyi Alex Shoes off Clean Camel Toe in Public (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Light-skin Nollywood actress, Onyi Alex, does not seem to be in a relationship and because of that, she is possibly in need of true love and she is ready to go any length to get that love.

The actress who is known for posting raunchy pictures on social media is not slowing down as she decided to serve her fans hot during the Christmas celebration.

Onyi stepped out in a bra top and leggings all in pink which helped in revealing her camel toe. No matter how she would have loved to hide, the cloth wouldn’t have given her that space to do that because the sister is well blessed.


Sightings

Taking one thing at a time is the key to solving problems.
By: Ben O Banter

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists