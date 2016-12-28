If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Commics News | 28 December 2016 07:02 CET

How Comedian, Omobaba Married one of Lagos Most Pretty Lady (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nigerian comedian, Omobaba, is currently off the singles market as he recently tied the knot with his long time partner Omotoyosi.

The comedian is one of many who has chosen to keep a lot of things about himself very private and he has successfully done that with many not getting to know about his marriage.

Well, the good news is that Omobaba really has taste for pretty ladies and he seriously yearn for cute babies which is why he got married to a pretty lady.

Happy married life to him.


