With My Son Around me, I have not Lost Anything…Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin may have lost his wife, Lilian Esoro, due to irreconcilable difference but with his son, Jayden, by his side all hope is not lost as he now sees him as his only world and source of happiness.

The Tripple MG boss, who is currently not happy with things happening to his marriage, decided to ignore his wife’s activities as he braced up to dress his son up for a wedding as they step out in matching outfit.

He sure had someone to drive so he could relax more with his son at the owner’s seat of the car. Not being able to hide how he felt about the whole drama playing out in his life, he decided to write; “My Reality Love you Forever Jayden Ubi franklin, wedding off with My son, with you I haven't Lost Serving You some All white.”