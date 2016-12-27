If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Spotlight | 27 December 2016 15:52 CET

With My Son Around me, I have not Lost Anything…Ubi Franklin

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Ubi Franklin may have lost his wife, Lilian Esoro, due to irreconcilable difference but with his son, Jayden, by his side all hope is not lost as he now sees him as his only world and source of happiness.

The Tripple MG boss, who is currently not happy with things happening to his marriage, decided to ignore his wife’s activities as he braced up to dress his son up for a wedding as they step out in matching outfit.

He sure had someone to drive so he could relax more with his son at the owner’s seat of the car. Not being able to hide how he felt about the whole drama playing out in his life, he decided to write; “My Reality Love you Forever Jayden Ubi franklin, wedding off with My son, with you I haven't Lost Serving You some All white.”


Spotlight

Perception is real even when it is not reality.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists