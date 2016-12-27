If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

27 December 2016

Singer, Kcee Carried Away by Woman’s Backside (photos)

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Life of celebrity, do you pray to live their lifestyle? There are lots of these celebs living fake lifestyle while the likes of singer, Kcee, choose to set agenda for his fans.

The singer was recently in Tanzania where he and vixen, Vera Sidika hosted a party in the country. What caught the attention of many was the kind of outfit worn by lady which Kcee could not take his eyes off.

Hmm, getting married to entertainers might just be one of the hardest choices to make because of the kind of environment they are exposed to but hey, give it to those who still remain loyal to their spouse.


By: Raymond Nana William

