Chigolden Foundation Honoured As Miss Charity Ambassador Tourism, Set To Partner With Tonto Dikeh Foundation

It was indeed an epoch - making history for one of Abuja's most celebrated Non Government organisations owned by a beauty queen - Chigolden Foundation, ‎as the Face of The NGO emerged winner of Miss Charity Ambassador Tourism 2016 /2017. The event held in Abuja for the first time on the 17th of December 2016.

The Imo state born model and now Charity Ambassador Tourism Chidera Ebere ‎was indeed a beauty to behold and a centre of attraction at the event as a lot of people celebrated her performance with applause and excitement. The graduate of University polytechnique International du Benin (upib) Republic and model of Chigolden Foundation truly represented the brand at the prestigious night, even when you came out as Miss Charity Ambassador Tourism, she was able to walk with a head held high. She was crowded by the red carpet media while her CEO Grace Chioma Egboh was been congratulated for the remarkable feat.

Ex - Beauty Queen and video vixen who headlined the Oga Titus song produced by Don Jazzy in a scintillating music video was an former Miss Ambassador For Peace ‎Diaspora who championed so many charity projects in Abuja and beyond including offering scholarships for the IDP pupils and supply of food and academic materials. The Enugu state model turned actress has made impressions in her field as an young entrepreneur . Her foundation which has been nominated for an award is at an advanced stage of partnering with national orientation agency and Tonto Dikeh Foundation in some charity projects.

The project director of Chigolden Foundation, ‎Chioma Egboh Grace wishes her family, friends, fans and partners merry xmas and a prosperous new year.