How Queen Nwosu Chidimma Celebrated her Christmas (photos)

Face of Culture Africa 2016, Queen Nwosu Chidimma took part in a playful Santa themed photo session this year.

Queen Nwosu Chidimma.

Mma as she is fondly called is a beauty goddess with an enviable smile to captivate any man's attention. Not only is she gorgeous, she is well-behaved and a hard woman.

The beauty queen shared colourful photos with her numerous fans and wished them a wonderful festive season.

Here is what she posted on her wall, "May the birth of Christ bring us divine joy and blessings, Above all may it broaden our knowledge on the true knowledge of God,Merry Christmas to every one".

The reigning face of culture Africa will kick off her pet project come 2017 as she look set to impact the society at large.