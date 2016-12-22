If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Don Jazzy Welcomes Small Doctor to Mavin Crew

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, Small Doctor, is really going places as he spent some quality time with Mavin records crew at an event at African Shrine recently.

It is not about record label but about understanding between various artistes and that is what the singer was able to achieve as he was part of those that turned up for Reekado Banks Thank You concert.

Showing off how happy he was, he shared a photo of himself in the midst of the label boss, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello.

The singer has been making wave since the beginning of 2016 and he has indeed done well for himself that he has been able to maintain a top spot in the highly competitive industry with the hope that next year will be better.


