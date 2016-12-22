Uche Jombo Others Unite for Girls Night out

It’s the festive season so it’s less work for some Nollywood goons like actresses, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and Chioma Akphotha, who had a splendid night out together.

The stars had to unite together recently to have a ladies night out together where they had to go watch a movie to relief the stress of playing various roles at movie sets and home duties for the married ones like Uche Jombo and Chioma.

Ini sure enjoyed her evening as she stepped out in her nicely ensemble Jumpsuit which allowed enough air to penetrate while she relaxed.