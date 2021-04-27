Today’s Christian Devotion 27-04-2021

Listen to article

Lord, thank you for your abundant, abounding grace. Thank you that I don't have to earn a drop of the mighty river of grace that flows freely for me today, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank you for the unexpected favour you've showered on my life. Help me to put myself in the path of your love and grace. Help me not to neglect the disciplines I need to meet with you regularly and drink from the water of life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

I pray to you today my heavenly Father, that you influence all decisions, I'll make. You're my pillar of support, and I want you to support me throughout the day by giving me the capacity. God, I need you to back all actions and decisions that surround me today, let positivity follow me, oh lord. And allow me the wisdom to avoid any negative occurrence in my time of need, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning, and have a wonderful day.