Today’s Christian Devotion 25-04-2021

Heavenly father, without you, I can do nothing. By your spirit, help me to know what is right and be eager in doing your will, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Teach me to find new life through penance. Keep me from sin O Lord, and help me live by your commandment of love. God of love, bring me back to you. Send your spirit to make me strong in faith and active good works. May my acts of penance bring me your forgiveness, open heart to your love, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

This new week, may I be refreshed spirit, soul and body. May every worry in my life disappear and give way to a lasting peace. As I enter another new week, may my soul be replenished, may my hands be re-strenghtened and may the whole of my being be rejuvenated, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning, and have a great new week.