Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 04 - 2021

KJV Bible. 1 Peter 2:9

" But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of Him..."

Helpers may not be available to anyone, but because you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, the Lord will connect you with the five fold ministry of divine helpers: daily helpers, timely helpers, tireless helpers, compelling helpers and unsolicited helpers, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will experience accelerated help to reach new heights today and beyond, for it is your season of divine encounter. Your heart desires shall be met without much stress, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that a life devoid of Christ is in crisis.

Good morning, and have a blessed day.