Today’s Christian Devotion 14-04-2021

Listen to article

*John 2:16 - And He said to those who sell doves, "Take these things away! Do not make My Father's house a house of merchandise!"*

Lord Jesus, as you drove out those who were buying and selling out of the Temple in those days, by your irresistible power, please drive out every contrary spirit in me that is buying and selling, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

My body is the Temple of God (1 Cor. 3:16), therefore every spirit that is not of God in my life, pack your load and go, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. I shall glorify God in my body and in my spirit. Father, in anyway I've used your resources given to me in a wrong way, forgive me. Lord Jesus, sanctify me spirit, soul and body, and help my efforts to end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Don't forget God when it's well with you.

Good morning, and have a wonderful day.