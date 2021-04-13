Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 04 - 2021

Listen to article

John 14:27: Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

In the storm of life, the peace of God Almighty will keep your mind at rest and destroy every arrow of turmoil fired at you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You will not run helter-skelter, but stay at your place of divine blessings and your angel of blessings will locate you there.

You are immunised against every economic breakdown, insecurity, family problems, health problems and all other problems, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May God grant you the strength to overcome every storm of life. May God clarify your doubts, and lead you from the darkness of unbelief, into the light of faith, from the darkness of failure into the light of success and from the darkness of death into the light of life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remember that prayer is an investment, at God's time, it will yield its results.

Good morning, and have a great day.